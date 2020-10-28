Dow Drops Sharply as Virus Surge Sparks Economic Anxiety

Stocks fall sharply as a rising number of coronavirus infections across the globe sparks worries about the pandemic's impact on economic activity.

Stocks fell sharply Wednesday as investors' worries grew about a rising number of coronavirus infections across the globe and the pandemic's impact on economic activity.

In Europe, stocks dropped as Germany plans a partial lockdown, including closing bars and restaurants, to stem the spread of the virus and France is expected to announce new mitigation measures.

Positive earnings reports from Boeing (BA) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report prevented further stock market damage Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 542 points, or 1.97%, to 26,920, the S&P 500 declined 2.09% and the Nasdaq slumped 2.62%.

The S&P 500 was down for a third straight session.

Wall Street also was seeing increased volatility as the U.S. presidential election takes place in less than a week, and traders pretty much have given up on the hope that Congress will deliver a relief package to help the U.S. economy before Election Day.

As for the virus, confirmed cases across the globe approached 44 million and deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were at 1.167 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. were more than 226,700.

Hospitalizations from Covid-19 have risen at least 10% in the past week in 32 states and Washington, according to Bloomberg. The U.S. reported more than 73,200 new cases Tuesday, the second day in a row the infection count has risen, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Although statistically the start of one of the strongest periods for markets, Covid-19 once again flips the narrative, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Va. "The country is under significant stress and the markets continue to reflect that reality. Thankfully, November has the potential to settle some big, outstanding issues."

Boeing reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of $1.39 a share, narrower than estimates that called for a loss of $2.35. Revenue of $14.14 billion for the planemaker came in below forecasts of $14.2 billion.

General Electric reported a surprise third-quarter profit and forecast solid industrial free cash flow for the final three months of the year.

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report delivered third-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts' forecasts as consumers and businesses continued to turn to Big Brown to get their packages from point A to point B amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates but issued a lukewarm second-quarter revenue forecast for some divisions.

