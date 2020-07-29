Dow Rises as Wall Street Awaits the Fed and Digests Earnings Flurry

Stocks rise on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its support of the U.S. economy.

Stocks rose slightly Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its support of the U.S. economy and as investors assessed corporate earnings that have highlighted the coronavirus pandemic's impact on profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 70 points, or 0.27%, to 26,449, the S&P 500 gained 0.79% and the Nasdaq rose 1.11%.

The Federal Reserve isn't expected to make any major policy changes at the meeting and economists expect the central bank to remain supportive of the economy as the U.S. struggles in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The market is looking for a fairly uneventful meeting, interest rates unchanged, a cautious economic outlook, and a willingness to provide a lot of liquidity if needed to support debt markets," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.

"A surprise would be further discussion of 'yield curve control,' which would be the Fed willingness to manage interest rates at longer maturities than just the fed funds. While the Fed has admitted this topic has been mentioned, the market is not expecting this to be a part of the Fed’s toolkit," Ragan added.

The decision from the Fed on interest rates is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss after the world's second-largest planemaker said it continues to be affected by the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the grounding of the 737 MAX. Boeing shares fell 3.57% to $164.81 and were the leading laggard on the Dow.

General Electric's (GE) - Get Report second-quarter loss was wider than expected but the company said its cash burn rate was starting to improve and would likely turn positive by 2021. GE was down 4.32%.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report posted a second-quarter loss of 56 cents a share vs. year-earlier earnings of $1.66. Revenue of $16.8 billion beat Wall Street forecasts of $16.2 billion. The stock fell 3.27%.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats remain $2 trillion apart in their rival coronavirus relief plans, and the talks hit a snag Tuesday over demands by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that liability protections for businesses, doctors and schools stemming from coronavirus cases be included in the aid package.

The CEOs of America's largest and most powerful tech companies on Wednesday are scheduled to testify before Congress in a hearing that is expected to focus on antitrust issues but could veer into other areas such election interference.

The hearing will be a rare convergence of major tech CEOs in a single event. Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report Tim Cook, Facebook's (FB) - Get Report Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com's (AMZN) - Get Report Jeff Bezos and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Sundar Pichai are all slated to appear. It will be the first ever appearance by Bezos at a congressional hearing.

