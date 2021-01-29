Stocks Tumble Sharply Amid GameStop Trading Frenzy

Stocks decline amid the continued retail-trading frenzy on Wall Street, particularly in names such as GameStop and AMC.

Stocks declined Friday amid the continued retail-trading frenzy on Wall Street.

Equities got little lift from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report announcement that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 66% effective in a large, late-stage trial. The stock fell 3.82%.

The Dow Jones Industrial declined 202 points, or 0.66%, to 30,400, the S&P 500 dropped 0.69% and the Nasdaq slumped 0.8%.

Investors have been roiled by the assault on hedge funds by small traders over online forums, like Reddit, that have forced the funds to reverse short positions on stocks such as GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report.

The wicked 10-day stretch in the markets also has stoked volatility, which is approaching the highest levels in six months, and spooked institutional investors worried that hedge fund liquidity issues could spill over into the broader markets.

GameStop other heavily shorted names soared after the CEO of online brokerage Robinhood said restrictions on buying the stocks could be lifted Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it was reviewing the recent trading volatility that has led to sharp increases in GameStop, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report, to name a few.

The agency vowed to to protect retail investors said it would review actions taken by brokerages that may “disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities.”

Investors in Europe and Asia also were unnerved by the wild swings in these hot stocks.

“I’m definitely seeing the nerves,” Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne broker Pepperstone, told Reuters.

“There’s a knock-on effect that happens from targeting hedge funds, and this could have legs ... people are unsure how this social media movement plays into greater financial markets,” he added.

Johnson & Johnson traded lower Friday after the healthcare giant said its coronavirus vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials but was less effective against an emerging South African variant.

J&J said it plans to file for an emergency-use authorization in the U.S. in early February.

The one-shot vaccine, which doesn't require excessively low temperatures to keep in storage, reached an overall efficacy rate of 66% in the 44,000-person study of patients with moderate to severe forms of Covid-19. The trial also indicated an 85% rate of protection against patients with more severe forms, and a 57% rate of efficacy against the new strain of the virus recently identified in South Africa.

The vaccine prevented 100% of hospitalizations and deaths, according to J&J.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report was rising sharply Friday after the drugmaker said a Phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3% efficacy against the disease, including against the fast-spreading U.K. variant, but was found to be less effective against the South African variant.

Covid-19 has killed more than 433,000 Americans and 2.19 million people globally.