Stocks Mostly Lower and Tech Stocks Sink Ahead of Fed Update

Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday with technology shares slumping as Treasury yields jumped ahead of the Federal Reserve's assessment of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14 points, or 0.04%, to 32,839, the S&P 500 declined 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.77%.

The central bank will announce a decision on interest rates later Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is expected by economists to indicate the Fed will tolerate higher inflation to get the U.S. back to full employment.

Bond yields have pushed higher recently on rising inflation expectations and have sparked a rotation to value stocks from high-growth equities, particularly technology shares. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.66% on Wednesday, a 13-year high.

"This focus on inflation is causing enhanced rotational action among equities and causing more stocks to move in a correlated way without regard to their individual merits," according to Real Money contributor James "Rev Shark" DePorre. "Interest rate worries undermine individual stock-picking, and that is what is making trading very difficult right now."

The Fed previously has said it won't raise rates until 2023 at the earliest since it expects inflation will remain at or below the central bank's 2% target through that year.

"Has the Fed started thinking about thinking about raising short-term interest rates?" asked Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

"Back in June 2020, Chairman Powell famously quipped, 'We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates' in an effort to reassure markets that the low interest rate environment was here for some time. While we don’t expect the Fed to announce plans to raise rates anytime soon, the market has started pricing in an earlier liftoff (early 2023) than the Fed has communicated.

"It will be interesting to see if the Fed pushes back against these market expectations," Detrick added.

Stocks ended mostly lower Tuesday and the S&P 500's winning streak of five sessions came to an end as investors awaited the Fed's projections on the U.S. economy. The Dow ended a seven-day streak of gains.

Oil prices declined Wednesday after the International Energy Agency said ample global supplies and significant spare capacity linked to OPEC production cuts make a new price "supercycle" unlikely.

“Our data and analysis suggest otherwise,” Paris-based IEA said in its monthly report. “There is more than enough oil in tanks and under the ground to keep global oil markets adequately supplied.”

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report was slumping 14% Wednesday after the fuel-cell company disclosed accounting errors in results for 2018, 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020.