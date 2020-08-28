Stocks Rise as Fed's Policy Shift Provides Wall Street Tailwinds

Stocks rise following Jerome Powell's comments the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low even if inflation rises above its target levels.

Stocks rose Friday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for the fifth consecutive session, following Jerome Powell's comments that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low even if inflation rises above its target levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48 points, or 0.17%, to 28,540, the S&P 500 gained 0.16% and the Nasdaq was up 0.53%.

Stocks have traded higher for seven straight sessions.

Stocks in Japan closed lower Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would step down because of worsening health. Abe suffers from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

The S&P 500 established another closing high Thursday - its 19th of the year - after Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, said the central bank would seek inflation that averages 2% over time and adopted a new strategy that reflects the Fed's "view that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an outbreak of inflation."

In what Powell called a "robust updating of our monetary policy framework," the changes mean the Fed essentially will keep rates near zero even if inflation tracks above the Fed’s target level of 2%.

"The bottom line here is that Mr. Powell and his colleagues have given themselves significantly more room to maintain zero rates and a swollen balance sheet over the next couple of years, as the economy recovers from the Covid shock," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "After more than a decade of core inflation mostly running below target, the Fed will remain accommodative in order to bring unemployment back down even if inflation rises above the target."

Consumer spending in the U.S. rose 1.9% in July, higher than expectations, but came in lower than June's 6.2% jump. Personal incomes rose 0.4% vs. an expected decline of 0.2%.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report said Friday it would offer voluntary separation packages to 4,000 employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The beverage giant said it would reorganize its business amid changes in consumer preferences for the company's sugary beverages. The severance programs, Coca-Cola said, will cost about $350 million to $550 million.

Oil prices slipped Friday after Hurricane Laura pounded the Texas and Louisiana coasts early Thursday but left far less damage to the region than expected.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, was down 0.26% to $42.93 a barrel.