Stocks Fall as Election Rally Stalls Even Amid Jobs Gains

Stocks declined Friday, giving back some gains from this week's post-election rally, as the U.S. added more jobs than expected in October and the vote count for the White House continued.

Reports said Joe Biden has pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, key battleground states that could secure the White House for the Democratic challenger.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95 points, or 0.34%, to 28,294, the S&P 500 declined 0.33% and the Nasdaq was down 0.86%.

The U.S. added 638,000 new jobs last month, better than economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%.

"These are all positive developments during a bleak time. It is heartening to see the general pace of the recovery continue, but overall payroll employment is still 6.6% below its February levels, and employment rates are still well below what they were earlier this year," said Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed. "New month, same story. The recovery continues, but we still don’t know how long it will take."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters Thursday that a slowdown in the labor market was "one of the reasons why" the Fed's response was "so strong and so urgent," referencing the central bank's bond purchase increases and its signaling of near-zero interest rates that likely will last until at least 2023.

Powell also said the path to recovery for the world's biggest economy largely would depend on the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the U.S. became the first country to top 100,000 virus infections in a single day.

Biden has taken the vote lead in Pennsylvania over President Donald Trump, according to reports, which would give the Democrat more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory. Biden also had taken a slim lead in Georgia early Friday, reports said.

Republicans seemed set to retain control of the Senate following Tuesday's elections though votes were still being counted.