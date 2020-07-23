Dow Falls as Jobless Claims Rise, Nasdaq Trades Higher

Stocks were mixed Thursday after jobless claims in the United States rose unexpectedly for the first time since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41 points, or 0.16%, to 26,965, the S&P 500 was up 0.11% and the Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

The Labor Department said Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose to 1.416 million in the week ended July 18, as U.S. employers retrenched on their efforts to reopen and rehire amid renewed coronavirus flare-ups in various states and cities. Economists had expected claims of about 1.3 million.

“The rising unemployment claims is a deeply concerning sign as the $600 weekly unemployment benefits soon expire for tens of millions of unemployed Americans," said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao. "The combined effect of rising layoffs, expiring unemployment benefits and escalating coronavirus outbreaks sets up a perfect economic storm that could easily derail the weakening economy’s fledgling recovery.”

Stock futures had risen earlier Thursday after Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report earnings beat Wall Street estimates and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report reported an increase in user growth.

Tesla rose 3.31% to $1,645 after the electric carmaker topped earnings and revenue estimates for the second quarter and said it could exceed 500,000 deliveries this year despite production disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter announced a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter amid a plunge in advertising revenue. The stock rose 5.2% to $38.86, however, on a surge in users and traffic.

Investors also are weighing the possibility of more government stimulus against a rise in tensions between the U.S. and China.

Beijing called Washington's order to close its consulate in Houston an “unprecedented escalation” by the U.S., and reports said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in either Wuhan or Chengdu in retaliation.

“The escalation in U.S.-China tensions is a reminder of the headline risk faced by investors during the upcoming U.S. election campaign,” said Stephen Innes, AxiCorp's chief global market strategist. “The U.S. and China have become increasingly combative in their views this year. The markets better get used to it because there is more of that to come.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have ironed out their differences with the White House on a fifth coronavirus relief package, The Wall Street Journal reported, and negotiations with Democrats will begin just days before a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits expires on July 31.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday a payroll tax cut won't be part of the aid bill.