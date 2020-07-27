Dow Rises as Wall Street Eyes Tech Earnings, Fed and More Stimulus

Stocks were rising Monday and gold surged to an all-time high amid a worsening relationship between the U.S. and China and as Wall Street prepared for a week heavy on tech earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.31%, to 26,552, the S&P 500 was up 0.48% and the Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

Gold jumped to a record $1,944 an ounce as investors sought the safety of the precious metal as tensions rose between Washington and Beijing and as optimism over a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic waned. Gold prices have gained 27% so far this year.

At last check, gold was up 2% to $1,935.70 an ounce.

Stocks in the U.S. declined last week after the Trump administration ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, and Beijing in turn ordered the U.S. to vacate its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Doubts about an economic recovery also have been growing as a spike in coronavirus infections again has forced many businesses to close. Meanwhile, a $600 weekly supplement to jobless benefits ends this week and Congress has yet to agree on another coronavirus relief bill. Republicans are expected to release their proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Monday.

About 190 companies in the S&P 500 will report earnings this week, including Dow components Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, 3M (MMM) - Get Report, Visa (V) - Get Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report.

Tech giants reporting this week include this week include Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report.

Earnings so far this season have topped analysts' expectations, with more than 80% of the 128 S&P 500 companies reporting beating Wall Street forecasts. Analysts expect the benchmark's collective bottom line will fall some 40.3% from last year once the final numbers are reported.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, holds a two-day meeting this week with an announcement on interest rates scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“The July FOMC meeting should kick off a period from August into mid-September in which markets should price in an increasingly dovish, forward-looking Fed policy via lower real rates,” strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report. “This should benefit breakeven inflation rates, support risk assets, and weigh on the U.S. dollar.”

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was rising 6% to $77.61 Monday after securing an additional $472 million from the U.S. government to support its efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to nearly 16.3 million.