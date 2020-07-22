Dow Gets Lift From Pfizer, Wall Street Eyes U.S.-China Tensions

Stocks rose Wednesday despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and China and after President Donald Trump warned the coronavirus outbreak probably will get worse before it gets better.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71 points, or 0.27%, to 26,911, the S&P 500 rose 0.32% and the Nasdaq was up 0.56%.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report was the biggest gainer on the Dow rising 3.3% after the drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report reached an agreement to receive $1.95 billion from the U.S. government for 600 million doses of their developing coronavirus vaccine once it's approved by regulators.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the closure of its consulate was initiated by the U.S. and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures” if Washington didn’t “revoke this erroneous decision."

The State Department said the closure of the consulate was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." It follows the U.S. government's accusations Tuesday that two hackers in China were targeting U.S. companies involved in coronavirus research.

Meanwhile, in a resumption of his daily virus briefings Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus pandemic "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.

“Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is. It’s what we have,” the president added during the first briefing since he called them off in late April.

Trump also shifted his stance on masks, encouraging Americans to wear them.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the number of coronavirus cases in some states could be much higher than has been confirmed. The CDC estimated the number of infections is about 10 times higher than the confirmed cases.

Global coronavirus infections crossed 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, and the U.S. reported more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the first time since June 10 the country has surpassed that mark.

Wall Street also was eyeing talks between Democrat and Republican lawmakers in Washington over the $2 trillion gap in their respective coronavirus rescue packages. Some local governments have had to resume locking down businesses because of coronavirus flare-ups.

Earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report are expected after the closing bell Wednesday.