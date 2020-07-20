Stocks Trade Mixed as Wall Street Preps for Earnings Parade

Stocks rise Monday as Wall Street comes off its third straight week of gains.

Stocks rose modestly Monday as Wall Street came off its third straight week of gains and investors turned their attention to a flurry of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7 points, or 0.03%, to 26,679, the S&P 500 gained 0.06% and the Nasdaq 0.29%.

The Dow gained 2.3% last week, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq declined 1.1%.

While equities have been rising, concerns remain over the health of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The U.S. has 3,773,260 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 140,536, also the most in the world.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city opened too quickly and may be “on the brink” of new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Another stay-at-home order was an option, Garcetti told CNN.

Phase 1 results for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report and the University of Oxford are expected to be published Monday in The Lancet medical journal.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Monday to discuss what would be the fifth coronavirus aid bill.

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report said Monday it reached an agreement to buy Noble Energy (NBL) - Get Report for $5 billion in stock in what marks the biggest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic began four months ago.

Chevron will buy Noble for $10.38 a share, or 0.1191 a Chevron share. At that level, the deal represents a roughly 7.6% premium over Noble’s closing price Friday of $9.65 and nearly 12% based on a 10-day average.

Noble Energy was rising 8.2% to $10.45 in trading Monday.

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss but still saw revenue at less than half of last year's total as the coronavirus pandemic crippled crude drilling projects in key markets around the world.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell Monday.

Reports later this week are expected from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report.

