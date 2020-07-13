Dow Rises on Positive Vaccine News as Earnings Season Begins

Stocks were rising Monday as Wall Street prepared for an earnings season that has investors and analysts flying blind as many companies in the S&P 500 pulled guidance due to uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks received a boost from news that Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, in collaboration with Germany's BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, was given "fast track" designation by the Food and Drug Administration for two of its coronavirus vaccine candidates. The announcement followed a U.S. daily record of 15,300 new coronavirus cases in Florida on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 232 points, or 0.89%, to 26,307, the S&P 500 gained 0.81% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.39% and traded at an intraday high.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8% last week, its second straight weekly gain.

Second-quarter earnings won't be as bad as Wall Street expects, according to David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm in Nashville.

"Wall Street is expecting double-digit declines in Q2 earnings amid the coronavirus-driven recession, but we believe companies are in much better shape than many analysts think," Trainer said. "That’s why the stock market rebounded so strongly from the March bottom.

"We think there is even more upside ahead as more investors realize earnings aren’t as bad as estimates suggest," he added.

According to FactSet, earnings for companies in the S&P 500 index are expected to fall 44.6% from a year earlier.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report kicked the season off Monday, reporting fiscal second-quarter core earnings of $1.32 a share, beating analysts' forecasts by 7 cents.

Earnings from big U.S. banks will be the highlight this week. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report all will be issuing quarterly results.

"With banks up first, themes that emerged last quarter may likely be amplified - loan losses driving the downside, with increased trading revenue a potential bright spot," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade.

Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report confirmed Monday it was buying rival semiconductor maker Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) - Get Report in a $21 billion all-stock deal. Maxim shares rose 13%.

The merger creates a company with an enterprise value of about $68 billion.