Stocks Rise on Stimulus Support, Nasdaq Sets Intraday High

Stocks rose Tuesday after European leaders reached an agreement on a €1.8 trillion ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus relief package, and big U.S. tech stocks continued their advance.

The relief fund - which amounts to €750 billion ($857 billion) - will be sent as loans and grants to the hardest-hit countries in the euro bloc. The pandemic has killed more 135,000 people within the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

“Extraordinary events, and this is the pandemic that has reached us all, also require extraordinary new methods,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Congressional Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, will be meeting with aides of President Donald Trump later Tuesday to hammer out a potential compromise on a fifth coronavirus aid bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 285 points, or 1.07%, to 26,966, the S&P 500 gained 0.67% and the Nasdaq rose 0.14% and set an intraday record high.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report, a Dow component, was rising 3.8% Tuesday after the tech giant posted earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, another stock in the blue-chip Dow, posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings but saw a steep decline in revenue as stadiums, restaurants and movie theaters remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coca-Cola said the revenue decline was "primarily driven by pressure in away-from-home channels, which represent approximately half of the company’s revenues" and include clients such as sports stadiums and restaurants. The stock gained 2.83%.

U.S. equities finished higher Monday, led by gains in big tech shares such as Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

The Dow rose almost 9 points, or 0.03%, to 26,680, and the S&P 500 gained 0.84%. The Nasdaq jumped 2.51% and closed at a record high.