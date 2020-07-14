Dow Rises as Banks Paint Uncertain Future for U.S. Economy

JPMorgan Chase expresses caution about the future path of the U.S. economy.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report posted earnings that topped analysts' estimates but expressed caution about the future path of the U.S. economy.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report posted a wider-than-expected loss, its first since 2008, and slashed its dividend more than expected as the coronavirus pandemic continued to slam the lender.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.23%, to 26,146, the S&P 500 fell 0.48% and the Nasdaq declined 1.19%.

Stocks ended mostly lower Monday after California rolled back its reopening plans, with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing he would close indoor dining, bars and movie theaters after the state reported a record number of hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus.

“There’s an increasing sense that the recovery from the virus-related shutdown is going to be more drawn out, more uneven than maybe the market was looking for,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

JPMorgan reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings but said it would suspend its share buyback plans through at least the end of September and set aside more than $10 billion to absorb potential losses on bad loans.

“Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. "However, we are prepared for all eventualities as our fortress balance sheet allows us to remain a port in the storm."

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report posted its first loss since 2008, set aside $9.5 billion to cover loan losses and cut its dividend to 10 cents a share from 51 cents.

The bank reported a second-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, or 66 cents a share, a reversal from year-earlier earnings of $6.2 billion, or $1.30 a share.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as a surge in trading revenue helped offset a steep rise in credit loss provisions.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of most non-essential travel pummeled the airline industry.

Consumer prices in the U.S. during June rose 0.6%, the most since August 2012, as parts of the U.S. economy reopened. CPI fell 0.1% in May.