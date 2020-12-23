Stocks Rise Even After Trump Criticizes Pandemic Relief Package

Stocks traded higher Wednesday even after President Donald Trump criticized the $900 billion bipartisan coronavirus relief package just passed by Congress and demanded higher direct payments to most Americans.

Jobless claims in the U.S. were better than expected last week though held above 800,000 as businesses continued to scale back hiring amid an ongoing surge in Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Consumer spending fell 0.4% in November and personal incomes decreased last month by 1.1%, both more than forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 172 points, or 0.17%, to 30,188, the S&P 500 rose 0.41% and the Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

Trump, calling the stimulus bill a "disgrace," urged that lawmakers boost the stimulus checks due to most Americans to $2,000 from $600.

The legislation passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, meaning Congress can override a veto by Trump. The president didn't say whether he would veto the bill.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported increasing the size of the stimulus checks and said the House would try to pass the additional measure during a pro forma session on Thursday.

"The possibility of a failed stimulus deal means almost nothing for the stock market because stocks still rose over the past few months when there was no stimulus and no likelihood of one coming," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, based in Newport Beach, Calif.

"While I believe there are sufficient votes to override a veto from President Trump, I also believe President Trump could actually get what he wants in a revision of the stimulus deal," Bahnsen added.

Stocks came off a mixed session on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high but the broader market finishing mixed as optimism from passage of the pandemic relief package was dented by the emergence of a new variant strain of the coronavirus in the U.K.

Pfizer PFE and its German partner BioNTech BNTX reached an agreement with the Trump administration to provide 100 million more doses of its recently approved coronavirus vaccine.

The agreement will bring the pair's total vaccine commitment to 200 million, enough to protect just under one-third of the total U.S. population by the end of July. Around 70 million doses will be delivered by June 30, the companies said.