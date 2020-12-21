Dow Falls and S&P 500 Slumps on Virus Worries; Tesla Drops

Stocks fall after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. overshadows a $900 billion stimulus agreement reached by lawmakers.

Stocks fell Monday after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions and overshadowed the announcement that congressional leaders reached an agreement on a roughly $900 billion stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204 points, or 0.68%, to 29,974, the S&P 500 fell 1.14% and the Nasdaq declined 0.98%. Equities were coming off a winning week, with the Dow having gained 0.4%, the S&P 500 advancing 1.3% for its its fourth positive week in five, and the Nasdaq rising 3.1%.

In Europe, stocks fell sharply after the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted many European nations to ban flights from Great Britain. London and the southeast of England were in full lockdown just ahead of Christmas.

Travel stocks in the U.S. and across the world were trading lower Monday.

Both the House and Senate likely will vote Monday on the pandemic relief bill, which includes temporary supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 a week, and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans. The legislation also will include resources for education, child care and housing.

“There will be another major rescue package for the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged the stimulus bill wasn't as robust as Democrats initially sought, but said it was a "first step" and more would come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The vote on the relief package will come amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. and across the globe.

"With stimulus now mostly in the rearview, traders are likely looking for the next market mover," said Chris Larkin, Managing Director of Trading and Investing Product at E*Trade. "Covid mutations are a reality, and there is at least some disappointment around what’s actually in the stimulus deal, which means we may see this translate into volatility as we narrow in on the end of 2020."

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, added to the S&P 500 on Monday, traded lower in its debut as part of the stock market benchmark index, falling 5.27% to $658.58.

The shares closed Friday at an all-time high of $695, up 5.96%, as demand from index funds pushed the stock to a record.

Tesla, with a market cap of more than $650 billion, is the most valuable company ever added to the S&P 500.

A week after the rollout of the nation's first vaccine for Covid-19, deliveries for the second one, developed by Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, will begin Monday.



Moderna's vaccine received an endorsement on Saturday from an advisory committee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in Americans aged 18 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration granted the vaccine emergency use authorization on Friday.