Dow Rises Amid Surge in Infections, U.S.-China Tensions

Stocks were higher Wednesday amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak could stall an economic recovery and as tensions ramped up between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 93 points, or 0.36%, to 25,983, the S&P 500 rose 0.44% and the Nasdaq was up 0.77%.

Stocks fell Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended a five-day winning streak after optimism over a swift economic recovery waned amid a resurgence of the virus. The U.S. crossed more than 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, and set a single-day record of more than 60,000.

“It’s not unusual for these five-day runs to be met with a bout of profit-taking, especially given the headlines on the virus,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “When you move toward overbought conditions it doesn’t take much for the market to burn off some of the froth.”

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Ralph Bostic told a business panel Tuesday that "business leaders are getting worried and consumers are getting worried' with respect to the resurgence in U.S. infections.

"There is a real sense this might go on longer than we have planned for," Bostic added.

Bostic's remarks, however, were somewhat softened by Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, who told CNN International that "there's more that we can do, there's more that we will do" in terms of monetary accommodation if the economic recovery were to stall in the coming weeks.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been rising as each levels criticism over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and China’s new security laws in Hong Kong.

China on Wednesday said it would restrict visas for U.S. officials for what it called “egregious” behavior over Tibet, Bloomberg reported, following a similar move announced by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday.