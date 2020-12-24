TheStreet
Stocks Edge Higher as Reports Say Brexit Deal Finalized

Stocks rise modestly as U.K. and European Union negotiators reportedly finalize their Brexit trade agreement.
Stocks rose modestly in Thursday's holiday-shortened session along with European markets as U.K. and European Union negotiators reportedly have finalized their Brexit trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,172, the S&P 500 gained 0.19% and the Nasdaq rose 0.42%. Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday but the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 index secured record intraday highs as investors expected a coronavirus relief package to get done despite changes demanded by President Donald Trump.

House Republicans, as expected, blocked an attempt Thursday by Democrats to meet Trump’s demand that most Americans should receive checks of $2,000 rather than the $600 agreed to in the pandemic relief legislation.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, and will be closed on Christmas Day. 

European equities traded mostly higher. Bloomberg, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agreement will now go to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their formal approval.

The trade agreement, after four-and-a-half years of negotiations, will formally complete Britain’s separation from the 27-nation bloc.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday after Chinese regulators began an anti-monopoly investigation of the e-commerce giant.

Officials of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba, also have been summoned to meet with regulators.

The moves by China were regulatory pushes against China’s richest entrepreneur Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, as well as part of a larger effort to step up anti-monopoly enforcement. They appear to be especially concerned about tightening control over Alibaba and other dominant internet companies that are expanding into finance, health care and other businesses, reports said.

Pedestrians outside Alibaba Group Holding's building in Beijing on August 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
