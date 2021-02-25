Stocks Slump and Bond Yields Jump on Inflation Fears; GameStop Surges

Stocks fall and Treasury yields hit a one-year high on fears of higher inflation.

Stocks fell Thursday and Treasury yields hit a one-year high as fears of higher inflation resurfaced despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplaying the risks of increasing price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 35 points, or 0.11%, to 31,926, the S&P 500 was down 0.36% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.64%.

Tech stocks were falling Thursday as the high-growth stocks can be more vulnerable to inflation pressures.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report declined 2% on worries of slowing growth in the graphic chipmaker's data center division.

U.S. Treasury bond yields have been surging - a sign of inflation sentiment - and that has many believing the Fed could be prompted to raise interest rates.

But Powell said it might take more than three years for inflation to hit the Fed’s target of 2%, meaning rates won't be lifted anytime before 2023.

The 10-year Treasury yield traded at 1.436% on Thursday, near the highest level in a year.

Stocks were lower even after jobless claims last week dipped as disruptions from severe winter storms failed to spur a rise in Americans seeking first-time unemployment benefits.

The Dow set a record high Wednesday after Powell said the Fed would remain supportive of the economy and he downplayed concerns over near-term inflation.

House Democrats, meanwhile, expect to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday. It would then move to the Senate for a vote, with hopes of sending it to Biden before March 14.

GameStop GME was surging more than 200% Thursday after unexpectedly jumping 103% Wednesday as meme stocks were swept up in a flurry of buying.

The video game retailer was at the center of the Reddit-fueled buying frenzy last month. Fellow Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment AMC was rising more than 30% Thursday.

