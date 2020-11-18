Stocks Rise Slightly Amid Vaccine Progress, Rise in Infections

Stocks rise slightly as investors cheer progress toward development of a coronavirus vaccine but remain cautious as infection numbers continue to rise.

Stocks traded slightly higher Wednesday as investors cheered progress toward development of a coronavirus vaccine but remained cautious as infection numbers continue to rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55 points, or 0.19%, to 29,838, the S&P 500 was up 0.03% and the Nasdaq rose 0.04%.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report said Wednesday its coronavirus vaccine candidate reached a 95% efficacy rate, topping that of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, following final analysis of its late stage trials.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, said the efficacy rate of the vaccine was consistent across all age and race demographics. It also was well-tolerated in all age groups.

The companies said they will apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days.

Progress on halting the disease comes as more U.S. states begin imposing stricter lockdowns to stem the resurgence of the virus. Illinois ordered new restrictions while hospitalizations in New York were at their highest since June.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares traded more than 8% higher Wednesday after the flight ban on the company's 737 MAX was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said he was "100% confident" in the safety of the aircraft after rescinding a 20-month old order that allows the plane to resume commercial flights. The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes that killed 346 people. The crashes ultimately were linked to the jet's navigation system.

Stocks ended lower Tuesday as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine faded somewhat with the reality that the pandemic continues to escalate in the U.S. and across the globe. A decline in U.S. retail sales also served as “a warning shot that Covid-19 is still with us, and its effects will not miraculously disappear overnight,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that while positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials were “certainly good news, particularly in the medium term, in the near term there are significant challenges and uncertainties. Even in the best case, widespread vaccination is months into the future.”

He added that the U.S. economy has a “long way to go” before it returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking they meet to restart stalled negotiations on another coronavirus relief package. The two sides haven't discussed the relief bill since the Nov. 3 presidential election.