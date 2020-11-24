Dow Jumps 300 Points as Biden's Transition Process Gets Underway

Stocks rise as President-elect Joe Biden gets go-ahead to formally begin his transition and Wall Street bets more fiscal stimulus is forthcoming.

Stocks posted solid gains Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition and Wall Street bet more fiscal stimulus would be forthcoming.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 301 points, or 1.02%, to 29,892, the S&P 500 gained 0.72% and the Nasdaq was up 0.43%.

Reports said Biden would nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Yellen would be the first woman to lead the department. She also was the first woman to serve as Fed chair after her Senate confirmation in 2014.

Investors expect more economic stimulus is likely with Yellen as Treasury secretary since she has argued that Congress has to come through with additional aid to help lead a U.S. economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global stocks rose after the General Services Administration acknowledged Biden as the apparent winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election, reducing political uncertainty and giving Biden access to the funding needed for his transition to president.

Donald Trump, who continues to allege - without evidence - that the election was riddled with fraud and that he should be named the winner, said late Monday that Biden and his incoming administration would be granted access to funding, security briefings and other administration apparatus that will allow for a smoother transition of power on Jan. 20.

While stopping short of a full concession, and vowing to continue to "fight' his clear election loss, Trump's move does at least remove one of the market's key concerns about a contested election.

Stocks in the U.S. closed higher Monday as Wall Street welcomed further progress on the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca AZN and the University of Oxford was found in a large trial to have prevented a majority of people from getting the disease.

Oil prices rose Tuesday to the highest levels since the global pandemic began in mid-March as investors bet on renewed energy demand and ongoing OPEC supply restrictions heading into next year. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose xx to xx a barrel on Tuesday.