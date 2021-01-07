Stocks Hit Records as More Stimulus Eyed After Democratic Sweep

Stocks set intraday records as investors believe Democratic control of both houses of Congress will lead to further fiscal stimulus.

Stocks rallied Thursday as investors believe Democratic control of both houses of Congress will lead to further fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending to revive a U.S. economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats gained control of the Senate following two key victories Wednesday in runoff senatorial elections in Georgia.

Joe Biden was recognized by Congress as the next U.S. president. The certification of Biden's victory in the November presidential election was delayed for several hours until early Thursday after pro-Donald Trump supporters entered the Capitol building, the building was put lockdown and the electoral college vote count was paused as lawmakers fled for their safety.

Trump, who was blamed by many for inflammatory messages that incited some of the worst political violence in American history, issued a statement that promised an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20. He continued, however, to repeat false allegations of a disputed November election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243 points, or 0.79%, to 31,072, the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq was up 2.06%.

Each of the benchmark stock indexes set record intraday highs.

Equities traded higher even as the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits remained elevated. Jobless claims in the week ended Jan. 2, fell 3,000 to 787,000.

Stocks closed higher Wednesday and the Dow finished at a record high even as the U.S. Capitol was locked down after supporters of Trump stormed past barricades and breached the building.

“The market is confident that there will be an orderly transition of power,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “What matters more are the near-term prospects of a transition of power and more fiscal stimulus under a Democrat-led Senate.”

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report shares traded lower Thursday after the platform locked the account of President Trump and threatened to permanently ban him following a series of tweets that some have alleged incited the violent storming of the Capitol building by his supporters.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report extended gains for a 10th consecutive session after analysts at RBC Capital admitted they "got it completely wrong" on prior calls for the electric vehicle company's stock.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak, a longtime bear and one of Wall Street's last holdouts on Tesla despite last year's 750% surge, nearly doubled his price target for the stock to $700 a share.