Investors anticipate the Biden administration will increase spending to boost an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday as investors anticipate that an administration under Joe Biden, who will be sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, will increase spending to boost economic growth.

Biden will be sworn in at 12 p.m. ET in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85 points, or 0.28%, to 31,016, the S&P 500 gained 0.68% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.29%, getting a lift from strong earnings at Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report.

The S&P 500 has risen for eight of the past nine presidents during their first 100 days in office.

Stock Market Winners for the Biden Presidency

Stocks closed higher Tuesday as Biden’s nominee for Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, told Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yellen, who could be confirmed as soon as Thursday, said she'd focus on America’s workers as treasury secretary, adding that providing assistance for the unemployed and small businesses would provide the “biggest bang for the buck.”

"(Donald) Trump leaving office certainly removes a market-moving wild card, but the market is likely setting its sight more on the prospects of stimulus than anything else, born not just from Biden’s priorities but Yellen’s remarks on the Hill," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade. "Calls of an impending correction have quieted, and we’re off to a pretty solid start to earnings season with NFLX signaling free cash flow and big banks more or less beating expectations.

"What’s more encouraging is the positive guidance companies are projecting. So despite some inevitable bumps in the road, traders and corporate America alike are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," he added.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014-2018, did encounter Republican resistance, however, to Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan at her confirmation hearing.

“Now is not the time to enact a laundry list of liberal structural economic reforms,” said Republican Sen Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Netflix was rising nearly 13% Wednesday after the streaming service added more paid subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter and surpassed 200 million streaming subscribers for the first time at the end of 2020.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks in part to a surge in trading, investment banking and wealth management revenue.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report posted a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter and confirmed its 2021 profit forecast as Optum continues to power the healthcare provider's top and bottom lines.

Procter & Gamble's (PG) - Get Report fiscal second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates and the company boosted its fiscal 2021 profit as home cleaning and healthcare product sales continued to boost profits.