Stocks Rise Modestly as Biden Begins First Full Day as President

Stocks edged higher Thursday as investors looked to more support for the struggling U.S. economy and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration.

Equities also held higher after U.S. jobless claims dipped slightly last week but remained near 1 million for a second straight week as the labor market continued to retrench amid a resurgence in pandemic-related infections and deaths.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8 points, or 0.03%, to 31,197, the S&P 500 gained 0.02% and the Nasdaq was up 0.23%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq set an intraday record high.

Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, has pushed a Covid-19 relief package of $1.9 trillion that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans, enhanced jobless benefits and funds for vaccine deployment.

Many investors believe that increased stimulus can help support the country until most Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has killed more than 406,000 in the U.S.

Biden is expected to unveil a series of changes Thursday that will both simplify and improve the country's approach to tackling the spread of the virus.

The new administration's aim of immunizing 100 million people during the president's first 100 days in office will hinge, at least in part, on congressional approval of Biden's stimulus bill.

President Biden Sets Sights on Nationalizing Pandemic Battle

"Jobless claims came in a little better than expected but still pretty dour in the grand scheme of things, and will likely fuel the stimulus efforts underway in the beltway," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "We’ve seen the market brush off weakness in the labor market before, and with a lot of sweeping changes in the last 24 hours, there’s plenty for the market to digest.

"And when looking for pockets of optimism in economic data (Thursday), housing starts reported a pretty strong beat - signaling that economic growth is firing up," he added.

Housing starts in the U.S. rose 5.8% in December to a 1.67 million annualized rate, marking the fourth-straight month of gains and the best pace since late 2006.

Stocks finished at record highs on Wednesday on expectations that Biden will increase spending and also on better-than-expected earnings from companies such as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report.

The Dow rose 257 points, or 0.83%, to close at 31,188, the S&P 500 gained 1.39% to 3,851 and the Nasdaq jumped 1.97% to 13,457.

The gains in the Dow and S&P 500 on Biden's inauguration day were the best since Ronald Reagan took the oath of office for his second term in 1985, according to Dow Jones.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report posted a loss in the fourth quarter of $1.9 billion and a loss of $7.1 billion in 2020 but outlined a plan for margins in 2023 to exceed those from 2019 through cost cuts and improved travel demand.

United, like all airlines, has suffered from weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier expects that to continue into the first quarter, forecasting that operating revenue will fall as much as 70%.