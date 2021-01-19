Dow Rises on Stimulus Bets as Yellen Testifies Before Congress

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, tells Congress it must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the pandemic-induced recession.

Stocks rose Tuesday as Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, told Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank earnings also rolled in, with Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report both falling after issuing their fourth-quarter reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points, or 0.23%, to 30,886, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

The Dow is coming off a losing streak of three sessions, its longest since October.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, told the Senate Finance Committee that Congress must "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package with borrowing costs so low.

Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee began at 10 a.m. ET.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now -and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen said Tuesday, according to her prepared remarks. “Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job.”

Biden last week unveiled a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that includes $1,400 direct stimulus payments, extended and enhanced jobless benefits, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September, and funds for vaccine deployment. The coronavirus has killed more than 399,000 Americans.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs earned $12.08 a share in the fourth quarter, smashing Wall Street expectations of $7.39 on a surge in investment banking revenue and lower provisions for bad loans.

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings of 59 cents a share vs 74 cents a share a year earlier.

The bank said it would release around $828 million in reserves, allowing it to pay a dividend of 18 cents a share for the fourth quarter, and unveiled a $2.9 billion share buyback plan.

Revenue from the bank's fixed income and commodities unit fell 5% in the quarter to $1.7 billion,

Goldman Sachs is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report set a record high after Microsoft MSFT said it was a part of a group of companies that will invest more than $2 billion into the automaker's self-driving car startup Cruise.