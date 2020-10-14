Stocks Seek Direction After Big Banks Post Mixed Earnings

Stocks rise in choppy trading after Bank of America reports an earnings beat but Wells Fargo's profit misses forecasts.

Stocks rose Wednesday but in choppy trading after Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report posted earnings beats but Wells Fargo's (WFC) - Get Report profit came up shy of forecasts.

Investors also weighed setbacks in the race to develop coronavirus vaccines and treatments, and uncertainty about the prospects for fresh government fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29 points, or 0.1%, to 28,709, the S&P 500 gained 0.11% and the Nasdaq was up 0.07%.

Bank of America fell Wednesday after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but fell short on revenue and booked more than $1 billion in provisions against bad loans.

Goldman Sachs was rising after smashing earnings forecasts following a surge in third-quarter trading revenue.

Wells Fargo posted third-quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts as low interest rates resulted in a drop in net interest income. The bank also experienced higher-than-expected pandemic-related operational costs.

Stocks ended a four-day winning streak Tuesday as investors were discouraged by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report pause of a Covid-19 vaccine trial following an unexplained illness in a patient, and after independent monitors ordered a pause to Eli Lilly's (LLY) - Get Report late-stage trial of antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy due to potential safety concerns.

The uncertainty about the prospects for fresh government aid also dented sentiment on Wall Street. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would schedule a vote on a slimmed-down GOP relief bill for next week.

“As U.S. case counts heads north into October, the market is evidently still very much sensitive to the twist and turns of the vaccine development and perhaps now more than ever still lacking another fiscal injection to plug the gap into the year-end,” said Jingyi Pan of IG.