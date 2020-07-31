Stocks Struggle Despite Blowout Earnings From Apple and Amazon

Impressive earnings from Apple and Amazon.com reveal how much consumers have turned to the companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks were mostly lower Friday as impressive earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report failed to offset steep declines at U.S. energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.47%, to 26,190, the S&P 500 declined 0.23% and the Nasdaq rose 0.28% but came off earlier session highs.

The stellar reports from America's most powerful tech companies had given markets a jolt a day after data showed the U.S. economy contracted the most on record in the second quarter and as deaths in Texas, Florida and Arizona from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, set daily records.

Personal incomes in the U.S. fell 1.1% in June, slightly more than expected, as stimulus checks from the government were reduced. Consumer spending increased 5.6% in June, lower than a revised 8.5% increase in May.

Apple posted record earnings in its fiscal third quarter and said it would split its stock 4-for-1 as the tech giant looks to make it “more accessible to a broader base of investors.”

Apple shares rose 5.52% in trading Friday.

Apple Splitting Stock for First Time Since 2014

Amazon.com posted second-quarter earnings of $10.30 a share, blowing away analysts' expectations after sales jumped 40% as consumers turned to the online retailing giant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon reported sales of $88.9 billion vs. year-earlier sales of $63.4 billion. The stock rose 4%.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.03 a share, higher than analysts' estimates of 65 cents. Revenue of $10 billion also beat forecasts.

U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report reported steep losses as demand for crude has weakened during the pandemic.

Chevron reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and warned that commodity demand won't return to pre-pandemic levels until at least the end of the year. The stock slumped 4.7%.

Exxon posted an adjusted loss of 70 cents a share in the second quarter, wider than analysts' estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic severely dented demand of crude. Shares fell 0.5%.

