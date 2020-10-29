TheStreet
Dow Up on Record U.S. Growth but Virus Rise Makes Outlook Murky

Stocks are higher following the S&P 500's biggest lost since June 11.
Stocks were higher Thursday following the S&P 500's 3.5% drop in the previous session, the biggest lost since June 11, as economic growth in the U.S. was higher than estimates and jobless claims declined.

Gains were capped by a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe and concerns that measures to mitigate the spread of the virus could derail an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85 points, or 0.32%, to 26,605, the S&P 500 rose 0.74% and the Nasdaq was up 1.17%.

The U.S. economy grew the most on record during the third quarter as trillions of dollars of coronavirus relief from Congress and the Federal Reserve supported household and business spending.

Third-quarter GDP growth was 7.4%, a quarterly gain that translates to an annual pace of 33.1%, a reversal from the second-quarter's 31.4% decline following Covid-related shutdowns.

Weekly jobless claims fell 40,000 to 751,000, down from the upwardly revised 791,000 in the previous week.

"Even though GDP rebounded from the second-quarter plunge, the economy is still not out of the woods yet,"said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas. "Much of the economic outlook depends on the trajectory of the coronavirus and the ability for businesses to remain open."

Wall Street will be monitoring earnings after Thursday's closing bell from tech giants Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report

Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors' fears about the pandemic's impact on economic activity heightened. The Dow declined 943 points, or 3.43%, to 26,519, a three-month low.

“The 3.5% pullback in the S&P 500 (Wednesday) and three consecutive days of declines take us back to where the market was the last week of September," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "With the market closing near its low point of the day, there is likely more volatility to come - both up and down - so investors are best served to ride it out and focus on the long-term.”

European stocks slumped Thursday after Germany imposed a four-week partial lockdown, and France announced tough mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 1.175 million globally and nearly 228,000 in the U.S.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in almost every U.S. state and the number of deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, also have been rising.

