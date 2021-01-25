Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Assesses Stimulus Talks and Tech Surges

Stocks trade mixed amid questions on whether the Biden White House will be able to deliver another round of stimulus. The Nasdaq surges ahead of earnings from tech giants.

Stocks traded mixed Monday amid questions on whether the Biden White House will be able to deliver another round of stimulus for the struggling U.S. economy and as investors prepared for a week heavy with tech earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,954, the S&P 500 rose 0.28% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.04%.

President Joe Biden has been pushing for passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal and officials in his administration have tried to head off Republican concerns that the package is too expensive, according to a report from Reuters.

Lawmakers from both parties agreed that getting the Covid-19 vaccine to Americans should be a priority but some have been focused on a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, for one, said it "seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope.” She agreed additional funding was needed for vaccine distribution, but in a “more limited” bill, Reuters reported.

Deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have risen to beyond 419,000 and confirmed infections have passed 25 million. Global infections, meanwhile, were closing in on 100 million.

Biden has promised 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days. But the new administration has struggled to improve vaccine distribution, criticizing the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as "chaotic" and "very limited."

"I think we will end up seeing more fiscal stimulus, but I expect a reduced stimulus package that is smaller than the current $1.9 trillion proposal," said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer of New York-based Treasury Partners. "The delays and political negotiating will cause stock market volatility in the near-term."

Stocks finished mixed Friday as a spike in coronavirus infections and the possibility of stricter lockdowns offset expectations of more economic support from the Biden administration. The Nasdaq closed at a record, up 0.09% to 13,543.

Tech stocks will lead the busiest week of the fourth-quarter earnings season, with reports expected from the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

Wall Street also will be focused this week on the first Federal Reserve policy meeting of the year, which begins Tuesday, and the first reading of fourth-quarter gross domestic product.