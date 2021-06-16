Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Policy Update

Stocks fluctuated Wednesday as Wall Street awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve as part of its hunt for clues on the central bank's next moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49 points, or 0.15%, to 34,239, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% and the Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped early Wednesday to 1.491%.

The central bank will make an announcement on interest rates Wednesday afternoon, followed by a press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed isn't expected to take any action with respect to rates or a tapering of its $120 billion of monthly asset purchases. But Wall Street will be monitoring the meeting closely for the Fed's forecasts on inflation and any hints on when the central bank might begin pulling back on monetary stimulus.

It's All About the Fed

Prices at the consumer and wholesale levels in the U.S. have been rising steadily the last few months. But the Fed has been trying to assure markets higher inflation will only be temporary as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to reaffirm the pace of bond purchases this week, even if it delivers projections for higher rates in 2023.

"To argue that the Fed should, much less will, indicate that it is tightening any time soon is to ... ignore the temporary nature of the current adjustment-based inflation, and ignore the millions of people still out of work," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"I don’t expect the Fed to ignore any of those factors. And that means that the Fed will stand pat this week, continuing to keep buying securities to keep rates low," McMillan added.

Fed Day, Economic Projections, Inflation, FTC, China and the Materials Sector

Stocks finished lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in May and producer prices climbed for the fifth month in a row.

Elsewhere, oil prices continued to climb, with Brent crude near $75 a barrel after a bigger-than-expected 8.5 million barrel decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and as traders extended bets on near-term energy demand in a post-pandemic boom.

Copper prices dropped to the lowest levels in two months as China said it would release certain metals from its national stockpile for the first time in more than a decade in order to tame speculators and slow the pace of factory input prices in the world's second-largest economy.