Stocks Inch Higher as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak and investors awaited minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.07%, to 33,454, the S&P 500 gained 0.08% and the Nasdaq declined 0.15%.

Stocks finished lower on Tuesday, a day after equities rallied to all-time highs on optimism about a U.S. economic rebound. Volume on U.S. exchanges was below 10 billion shares for the first time this year, according to Bloomberg.

Investors Wednesday were awaiting details of the Federal Reserve’s meeting in March, hoping to gauge the central bank's outlook for the U.S. economy and seeking clues on when the Fed might next hike rates from record low levels.

At the March meeting, the U.S. central bank projected interest rates would remain near zero through at least through 2023 and upgraded its outlook for economic growth. It also said inflation likely would rise past 2% in the coming months.

Any concerns investors may have had about rising U.S. borrowing costs have eased, steadying benchmark U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year rose to 1.663% early Wednesday. As recently as last week, yields traded at a 14-month high of about 1.78%.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool has continued to indicate little chance of an interest rate hike later this year, even as the International Monetary Fund said it expects the U.S. economy to expand 6.4% in 2021 - its fastest growth since 1984 - and 3.5% in 2022.

That growth is being supported by President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and an acceleration in the rollout of vaccines.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that the current economic recovery could extend into a boom that lasts for another two years, but cautioned that rising debt levels and simmering inflation pose key risks that investors have yet to fully appreciate.

In an early release of his regular letter to shareholders ahead of next week's first-quarter earnings, Dimon said the post-pandemic recovery, powered by trillions in government spending, near-zero interest rates and support from the Federal Reserve, could justify current stock market valuations, which he describes as "quite high, by almost all measures."

Oil prices dipped below $60 a barrel as the decision from OPEC+ to gradually increase production in the coming months offset data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a surprise 2.6 million barrel reduction in domestic crude stocks.