Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Awaits the Fed, Biden and Apple Earnings

Stocks are mixed ahead of a policy update from the Federal Reserve, President Joe Biden's first address to a joint Congress and earnings from tech giant Apple.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday and Treasuries rose ahead of a policy update from the Federal Reserve, President Joe Biden's first address to a joint Congress and earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94 points, or 0.28%, to 33,890, the S&P 500 rose 0.11% and the Nasdaq dipped 0.1%. Stocks closed mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending just below the record high it set a day earlier.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report fell 2.35% Wednesday after the jetmaker posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss - its sixth-straight quarterly loss - and cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the global aircraft market.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to not make any policy changes and to leave asset purchases unchanged. However, Wall Street will be paying close attention to indications of when the Fed might begin to trim its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases and the central bank's outlook on inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said it would be some time before conditions were met that would warrant a scaling back of the Fed's monthly bond buys or a boost in short-term interest rates from nearly zero.

Earnings Avalanche, FOMC, Growth and Inflation, Biden's Spending Plans

Bond yields rose ahead of the Fed's latest policy announcement at 2 p.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 1.631% after a heavy selloff in the U.S. on Tuesday pushed the yield to settle at 1.622%, the highest since April 14.

Biden, in his address Wednesday evening, is expected to unveil the second part of his infrastructure and jobs plan and new spending on government programs that likely will be paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy.

Biden's "American Families Plan" combines $1 trillion in spending with $800 billion in tax cuts and credits for middle- and lower-income families. The proposal also includes tax hikes that bring the top rate for individuals back to 39.6%.

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report was rising 3.81% Wednesday after the parent of Google posted first-quarter revenue, minus traffic-acquisition costs, of $45.6 billion, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

Search revenue in the quarter was $31.9 billion and YouTube ads generated sales of $6.01 billion, an increase of 49% from a year earlier. Revenue at the company’s cloud division advanced 45.7% to $4.05 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report was heading the other way, down 2.61%, despite fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales from the software and hardware maker topping analysts' estimates for the ninth straight quarter.

Apple, Ford (F) - Get Report and Facebook are scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell Wednesday.

Apple Earnings Preview: iPhone Sales Get China Boost, Buybacks in Focus

Apple, Boeing, Ford and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.