Dow and S&P 500 Trade Lower After Walmart and Home Depot Earnings

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday as investors bet on the reopening of the U.S. economy and weighed earnings reports from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.21%, to 34,254, the S&P 500 declined 0.14% and the Nasdaq rose 0.35%.

Walmart posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast after same-store sales at the world's largest retailer blasted past forecasts.

Same-store sales at Walmart rose 6%, while e-commerce sales jumped 37%.

The stock jumped 2.37% in trading Tuesday.

Home Depot reported better-than-expected earnings and sales in the first quarter amid what the nation's No. 1 home-improvement retailer said was "unprecedented demand" for domestic projects.

Same-store sales at Home Depot rose 31.1% in the quarter, while U.S. comparable-store sales jumped 29.9%.

The stock, however, dipped 0.41% on Tuesday.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday after investor Michael Burry, made famous through his depiction by Christian Bale in "The Big Short," made another significant bet against the electric vehicle company.

Stocks ended modestly lower Monday as Wall Street came off a rough week driven by concerns over what effect rising inflation would have on the U.S. recovery.

Stocks have been volatile as investors weighed a recovery of the economy against rising inflation pressures.

Wall Street has grown increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve will pull back on its support for the economy if it runs too hot and inflation persists.

The Federal Reserve has held steadfast in its belief that a jump in inflation only will be temporary. Investors will be monitoring the release Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting for any discussions about accelerating price pressures.

Bitcoin extended declines Tuesday after the People's Bank of China published a warning over the use of virtual currencies in the world's second-largest economy.

Oil prices in the U.S. slipped after rising earlier Tuesday as traders gauged energy demand tied to the reopening of key global economies.