Stocks Head Lower as Jobless Claims Fall but Virus Worries Remain

Stocks decline as U.S. jobless claims fall to a pandemic low but virus concerns remain for investors.

Stocks declined Thursday as U.S. jobless claims fell to a pandemic low and investors focused on both corporate earnings reports and the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109 points, or 0.32%, to 34,027, the S&P 500 dropped 0.19% and the Nasdaq dipped 0.06%.

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 39,000 to 547,000 in the latest week, a sign the labor market has been strengthening. Economists had predicted 610,000 claims.

"This week’s unemployment insurance claims report highlights further labor market improvement," said Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel.

"Thankfully, vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, which is essential to getting the labor market back on track," Konkel added. "The last 13 months of economic damage was solely because of the coronavirus. Once the public health situation is improved and life is once again ‘normal,' we could see even more robust labor market gains."

In corporate news, AT&T (T) - Get Report posted first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts as the company's HBO Max streaming service added more subscribers and wireless additions trounced estimates.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report reported a modestly wider-than-expected first-quarter loss but noted that improved booking trends will support liquidity as carriers look to exit the travel-related impact of the pandemic.

The Hour Glass Phenomena, Oh Canada, Portfolio Haircut, Earth Day, ESG Investing

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak. The Nasdaq posted a sharp 1.19% gain, shaking off a tumble in Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report following a subscribers miss for the streaming giant.

Roughly 80 companies in the S&P 500 have reported or are scheduled to post earnings this week. So far, 85% of the companies that issued reports have topped Wall Street estimates, according to FactSet.

Wall Street analysts expect an increase in earnings of more than 24% for companies in the S&P 500 during the first-quarter season.

As for the pandemic, COVID-19 infections have been increasing in major economies such as Brazil and India. According to a report in The New York Times, India recorded 312,731 new infections in a 24-hour period, the highest daily coronavirus case count in a single country since the pandemic began more than a year ago.