Dow Jumps 300 Points, Stocks Post Solid Gains on First Trading of May

Stocks kicked off the first trading day of May with solid gains following the S&P 500's best month since November as investors bet on a strong U.S. recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,147, the S&P 500 jumped 0.57% and the Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Stocks have traded higher in recent weeks amid optimism the pandemic in the United States was receding as vaccination programs have helped people get back to work and restrictions have been lifted. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April.

But with the reopening of the economy has come concerns about rising inflation and worries the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its $120 billion of monthly asset purchases.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen played down the risks of higher inflation while supporting President Joe Biden's economic plans totaling roughly $6 trillion.

Yellen said Sunday the U.S. government spending would be spread over a decade.

"It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen said in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

She also promised that American families who earn less than $400,000 a year won't see their taxes go up, despite talk of an increase in rates for America's wealthy to for Biden's plans.

Trillions in government spending, record-low interest rates and ongoing purchases in the bond market that have kept financial markets in check have "resurrected" the world's biggest economy "in an extraordinarily effective way," according to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who told his annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report shareholders that Big Tech giants such as Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were "incredible in terms of what they earn on capital, ... they don’t require a lot of capital, and they gush out more money.”

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway rose after Buffett said Greg Abel, vice chairman of the comglomerate's non-insurance businesses, likely would be his successor.

So far this earnings season, 87% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported have topped Wall Street estimates. Close to 140 companies in the index will report this week, including Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, pushed past $3,000 over the past 24 hours and has eaten into Bitcoin’s dominance of the total cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, now accounts for about 47% of total crypto market value of $2.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko. That's down from about 70% at the start of the year. Ethereum now accounts for about 15% of the crypto market.