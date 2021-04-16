TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Dow and S&P 500 Rise to Records on More Evidence of Global Recovery

Stocks rise as soaring growth in China and strong data from the U.S. provides investors with reasons to believe in a surging post-pandemic recovery.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks rose Friday as soaring growth in China provided investors with further reasons to believe in a surging post-pandemic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 180 points, or 0.53%, to 34,216, and the S&P 500 gained 0.23%. The Nasdaq fell 0.14%.

The Dow and S&P 500 set intraday all-time highs on Friday.

The Dow closed at a record high of 34,035 on Thursday and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high after U.S. retail sales and jobless claims and solid earnings reports pointed to a recovering domestic economy.

"Stellar jobless claims plus off the charts retail sales packs a positive one-two punch and sends strong signals that the economy is full steam ahead toward recovery," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "While we haven’t necessarily seen the market move on strong economic beats or misses, it’s certainly a step in the right direction. And with earnings season off to a solid start, the case for continued bullishness should not be ignored," Loewengart added.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury edged higher Friday to 1.573%. The 10-year Treasury note sank Thursday to 1.531%, the lowest in four weeks.

In China, gross domestic product jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter. The figures were magnified by comparisons with a year earlier when the economy was locked down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Economists expect the brisk expansion in China, the world's second-largest economy, to moderate as manufacturing and consumer spending return to normal.

Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap: UnitedHealth, Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on the strength of record wealth management inflows and surging investment banking revenue. Wealth management inflows surged to a record $105 billion during the quarter. 

The company also unveiled a $900 million loss linked to the collapse of Archegos Capital, with CEO James Gorman noting the cost of de-risking from the failed hedge fund was "money well spent."

Bitcoin tumbled Friday after Turkey's central bank issued a ban against the use of cryptocurrencies for payments in the country starting from the end of the month.

In a statement, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said it will ban bitcoin and other non-fiat currencies from being used for several reasons, including a lack of "supervision mechanisms" and "central authority regulation" for crypto assets.

The benchmark cryptocurrency slipped 2.79% to $61,1999 after reaching all-time highs above $64,000 earlier this week ahead of crypto exchange platform Coinbase Global's  (COIN) - Get Report initial public offering. 

Coinbase, meanwhile, rose 1% to $325.85. The funds of star manager Cathie Wood have purchased about $352 million worth of shares in Coinbase over two days.

The Bank of New York Mellon
INVESTING

Bank of New York Mellon Slides on Earnings Dip Amid Tight Competition

Dogecoin Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Dogecoin and Cryptocurrency Regulation

Quantumscape Lead
INVESTING

QuantumScape Ticks Up After Diving on Short-Seller Report

Morgan Stanley is leading the field in Hong Kong equity capital markets business this year. Photo: AP Photo
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Blasts Profit Forecasts on Record Wealth Management Gains

Jim Cramer Talks Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Facebook and Coca Cola
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Unveils $900 Million Hit From Archegos Capital Collapse

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Rises as B. Riley Sees Faster Time to Market

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

Kansas City Southern Misses Profit Forecast, Confirms 2021 Guidance

FanDuel, DraftKings Call Off Merger in Face of Stiff Regulatory Scrutiny
INVESTING

DraftKings Shares Jump on Official NFL Sports Betting Partnership Deal