Stocks Fall From Record Highs as Wall Street Takes a Pause

Stocks drop following another record closing high for the S&P 500 as investors pause at month's end to weigh earnings from the likes of Amazon.com, Twitter and Chevron.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks dropped Friday following another record closing high for the S&P 500 as investors paused at month's end to weigh earnings from the likes of Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report, Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report and Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points, or 0.44%, to 33,910, the S&P 500 declined 0.54% and the Nasdaq was down 0.51%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 1.629% on Friday. It remains on course for the biggest monthly decline since July, according to Bloomberg.

Consumer spending in the U.S. jumped 4.2% in March as most Americans received a third round of stimulus checks, and personal incomes soared a record 21.1%. 

The personal consumption expenditure price index, the preferred measure of inflation at the Federal Reserve, rose 2.3% in March from a year earlier, the biggest jump in more than two years. 

Jim Cramer: The Flawed Belief That Raising Taxes on the Rich Will Hurt Stocks

The S&P 500 closed at a record high 4,211 on Thursday after economic data pointed to a brisk recovery for the U.S. economy in the first quarter.

The jump in spending and incomes helped the U.S. economy expand at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first three months of 2021 amid fresh stimulus from the U.S. government, continued support from the Federal Reserve and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

With most signs pointing to a rebounding U.S. economy, traders have turned their focus to corporate earnings, which largely have exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. According to Bloomberg, of the 284 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so far, 89% have met or topped estimates.

"The stock market has more room to run as first-quarter earnings are off to a strong start and the post-COVID-19 economic boom is beginning to be reflected in earnings guidance and nearly all major economic data points," said Rod von Lipsey, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management. "We raised our S&P 500 price target for year-end 2021 to 4,400 from 4,200."

Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report was rising 0.78% Friday after reporting first-quarter earnings that easily topped estimates thanks in part to a surge in revenue from its web services division. Revenue jumped 44% from last year to $108.5 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $104.55 billion. 

Jim Cramer Says Ignore Amazon at Your Own Peril

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue but the stock fell sharply, down 13.86%, after the social media company fell short on expectations for user growth and issued a lukewarm forecast.

Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' estimates and better-than-expected revenue despite an overall decline in production linked to the global coronavirus pandemic and brutal winter storms in Texas. 

Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and held its capital spending plans in place as it faces pressure from activist shareholders to accelerate its transition to lower-carbon markets.

