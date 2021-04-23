Stocks Edge Up as Wall Street Weighs Biden's Tax Proposals

Stocks rebound modestly after a report says President Biden will propose raising taxes on wealthy investors.

Stocks were edging higher Friday following the S&P 500's sharpest drop in five weeks after a report said President Joe Biden would propose raising taxes on wealthy investors.

Equities received a boost from data that indicated U.S. business output expanded the most on record in April, according to IHS Markit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10 points, or 0.03%, to 33,826, the S&P 500 rose 0.41% and the Nasdaq was up 0.68%.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report was falling nearly 7% Friday after the biggest chipmaker said first-quarter revenue at its Data Center Group fell more than 20% from a year earlier and gross margins slumped. Snap (SNAP) - Get Report jumped 5% after the social media company posted strong user growth.

A report from Bloomberg said the Biden administration was considering almost doubling the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. When including a surtax to help pay for Obamacare, the top federal tax rate for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%.

Collectively, the changes would raise around $1 trillion and help fund initiatives linked to childcare and early-learning.

"Higher capital gains tax is not my biggest worry right now, largely because a doubling of capital gains tax is unlikely to come to fruition due to the political realities we face," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

But Bahnsen did say that higher taxes was a threat to economic growth and since "we've seen well over a decade of sub-trendline economic growth" ... "now is no time to be raising taxes."

Stocks fell sharply Thursday following the Bloomberg report. Equities had traded mixed for most of Thursday's session following better-than-expected corporate profits and jobless claims that fell to a pandemic low, but also a renewed surge in coronavirus infections.

Biden's tax proposal is just the latest consideration for investors as they navigate through a market weighing signs of recovery in the U.S. but also worries that virus flare-ups could derail the economy's comeback.

In corporate news, American Express (AXP) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings following a release of loan loss reserves, but revenue fell amid a slowdown in consumer credit spending.

Honeywell International (HON) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit guidance, thanks in part to a surge in safety and productivity sales.

Honeywell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells HON? Learn more now.

Bitcoin traded below $50,000, falling for the seventh time in eight days, following the report on Biden's tax proposal.