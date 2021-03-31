Tech Stocks Rise Sharply and Yields Gain on Biden's Infrastructure Plan

Tech stocks lead Wall Street higher and Treasury yields rise as investors weigh the possibilities of higher inflation and higher taxes from President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

Stocks were led higher by tech shares and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed the possibilities of higher inflation and higher taxes from a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan that will be unveiled by President Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8 points, or 0.03%, to 33,075, the S&P 500 was up 0.58% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.73%.

Biden's "American Jobs Plan" will amount to $2.25 trillion over eight years. It will be paid for over 15 years with an increase in the corporate tax to 28% from 21%, and a 21% minimum tax that will be set on global corporate earnings.

“Like great projects of the past, the president’s plan will unify and mobilize the country to meet the great challenges of our time: the climate crisis and the ambitions of an autocratic China,” the White House said in a statement before Biden’s speech Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The president's infrastructure package includes projects for roads and bridges but also includes high-speed broadband, updates to the electrical grid and supply-chain issues.

Ten-year Treasury yields steadied around 1.712% on Wednesday. While the stimulus likely will boost both domestic and global growth prospects, investors are worried faster inflation also will come with the economic recovery.

On Tuesday, yields traded above 1.77% for the first time since January 2020. Providing a boost was a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer confidence.

U.S. oil prices edged higher to $60.85 a barrel ahead of a meeting Thursday of OPEC and its allies.

As the first quarter comes to an end and traders make some end-of-quarter moves, the market likely will "see some pushing and shoving" Wednesday, said James "Rev Shark" DePorre in a column on Real Money.

"The big question is whether there will be more interest in stock picking once again. Small-caps did bounce back Tuesday and breadth was favorable, but traders lack confidence now and are tentative and uncertain at this point," DePorre added.

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as rising Treasury yields pressured rate-sensitive technology stocks.

The U.S. private sector added 517,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report, just shy of economists' estimates but the moist jobs added since September. The data are a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report for last month, which will be released on Friday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report boosted its full-year profit guidance following the first quarterly earnings report under new CEO Rosalind Brewer.