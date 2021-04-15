TheStreet
Dow Tops 34,000 as Data and Earnings Signal U.S. Recovery

Stocks rise as data on retail sales and jobless claims and solid earnings reports point to a recovering U.S. economy.
Stocks rose Thursday after data on retail sales and jobless claims and solid earnings reports pointed to a recovering U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 291 points, or 0.86%, to 34,022, the S&P 500 was up 0.93% and the Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The Dow and S&P 500 set all-time intraday highs on Thursday.

Both Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report and Citigroup  (C) - Get Report posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and trading revenue.

Retail sales in the U.S. jumped 9.8% in March, soaring past economists' forecasts Thursday as billions in stimulus from the American Rescue Act found its way into the broader economy as states continued reopening. 

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits, meanwhile, plunged to the lowest levels since the pandemic began hammering the labor market last year.

"There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy, as Thursday's retail sales report showed," said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. "Consumer savings rates have surged over the past year and we expect consumer spending to remain elevated for the remainder of 2021, which should bode very well for 2021 GDP figures."

Shares of Coinbase Global  (COIN) - Get Report rose almost 2% after ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get Report, led by star fund manager Cathie Wood, added nearly $250 million of the stock to her flagship funds.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined Thursday to 1.553%, the lowest in about a month. Yields have eased in April as fears have ebbed that the Federal Reserve would boost interest rates sooner than expected to curtail inflation resulting from the U.S. recovery.

Stocks closed mixed Wednesday with equities easing from all-time highs as investors weighed earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. was entering a period of faster growth and jobs creation but cautioned a resurgence of COVID-19 could derail the recovery.

Powell also said the Fed wouldn't boost interest rates until the central bank's targets on employment and inflation were met.

