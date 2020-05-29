Dow Falls on Increased China Friction, Weak Consumer Spending

Stocks are mixed ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned press conference on China, and after a sharp drop in U.S. consumer spending.

Stocks are mixed Friday as Wall Street awaited President Donald Trump’s planned press conference on China, which could lead to further friction between Washington and Beijing, and consumer spending in the dropped sharply.

Trump said he would make an announcement Friday “with respect to China,” following a move from Chinese lawmakers to approve a national security law that could limit freedoms in Hong Kong.

The president also has sharply criticized China's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 106 points, or 0.42%, to 25,294, the S&P 500 fell 0.31% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.09%.

U.S. stocks declined Thursday, turning lower in the last hour of trading, after Trump said he would hold a press conference about China. No time for Trump's announcement Friday was specified.

“The concerns are that this escalates over the course of the summer,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “It’s like lighting a match.”

U.S. consumers pulled back on their spending in April after the coronavirus pandemic had shoppers purchasing mostly just essential items.

Consumer spending dropped 13.6% in April, the steepest drop in Commerce Department records back to 1959, according to Bloomberg.

Personal income, on the other hand, jumped 10.5% in April as coronavirus-related jobless benefits from the U.S. government were distributed.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report fell for a third consecutive session after the micro-blogging website censured another message from its most high-profile user, President Donald Trump, in what is now an escalating battle between social media companies and the White House.

Twitter executives said a tweet from the president, which threatened the use of National Guard troops to quell protests in Minneapolis following the death of a black man at the hands of city police, violated the company's guidelines on "glorifying violence."

Trump signed an executive order Thursday with the goal of clamping down on the behavior of social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.