Stocks Fall on Treasury's Move Allowing Emergency Fed Programs to Expire

Stocks declined Friday as Wall Street monitored a disagreement between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve over emergency pandemic programs.

Losses were held in check after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, said they would apply Friday to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120 points, or 0.41%, to 29,362, the S&P 500 dipped 0.31% and the Nasdaq declined 0.3%.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve would expire on Dec. 31, causing a rift with the central bank just as coronavirus infections surge across the country and states resort to shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.

In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mnuchin asked for the return of $455 billion allocated to the Treasury under the CARES Act last spring, much of it set aside for Fed programs meant to buoy the economy. Mnuchin said the programs had served their purpose and the funds instead should be available for Congress to reallocate.

The Fed voiced its displeasure with the decision, writing in an emailed statement that it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.”

The disagreement between the Treasury and the Fed comes as more than 1 million new coronavirus cases have been reported over the past week, hospitalizations reached a record for a 10th day in a row and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to avoid travel for Thanksgiving to mitigate the virus spread.

The rift also comes amid signals that Congress may resume long-stalled stimulus talks.

Pfizer extended gains after the drugmaker said it formally would apply Friday for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Pfizer said the vaccine could be available for high-risk patients as early as December.

Pfizer shares rose 1.77%, while BioNTech was up 5.6%.