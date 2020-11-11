Dow's Rally Rolls for a Third Day on Vaccine Optimism

Stocks rise as investors rotate into more cyclical industries that would benefit from an economic recovery following a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday as investors continued their rotation into more cyclical industries that would benefit from an economic recovery following a breakthrough earlier this week on a coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.27%, to 29,499, the S&P 500 gained 0.55% and the Nasdaq was up 0.91% as pressure eased on shares in the tech sector.

The blue-chip Dow rose for a third straight session and for the seventh time in eight trading days.

Stocks finished mixed Tuesday following a Wall Street rally that was fueled by Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report announcement that a coronavirus vaccine candidate it is developing with German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report prevented more than 90% of infections in a large-scale study. The Dow finished up 263 points, or 0.9%, to 29,420, the S&P 500 fell 0.14% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.37% as investors rotated out of expensive tech names such as Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

The positive vaccine news from Pfizer saw investors turning toward shares of manufacturers and energy companies amid bets for a swifter reopening of the economy.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs lifted their year-end price target on the S&P 500 to 3,700 from 3,600, and boosted their targets for 2021 and 2022 as well. The index closed Tuesday at 3,545.

The analysts cited the importance of the vaccine on the economy's recovery.

However, underlying risks remain since a rollout of the Pfizer vaccine isn't likely until the spring, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. hit an all-time high.

Record-setting sales for Alibaba's (BABA) - Get Report Singles Day were overshadowed by tighter new antitrust regulations from Beijing on the giant online commerce site and its Chinese peers.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba fell 1.2% Wednesday, following a decline of more than 8% in Tuesday's regular trading session. The stock plunged 9.8% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, taking losses to more than $115 billion since Beijing unveiled new antitrust regulations on internet companies, according to Bloomberg.

As for Singles Day, sales topped $70 billion heading into the event's final three hours, a huge increase from last year's record high that suggests robust consumer health in China, the world's second-largest economy.