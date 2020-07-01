Dow Trades Higher on Pfizer's Positive News on Virus Vaccine

A study on an experimental coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech shows 'strong immune response' in human trials.

Stocks rose Wednesday after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its partner, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, released a study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed a "strong immune response" in human trials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 164 points, or 0.64%, to 25,977, the S&P 500 gained 0.48% and the Nasdaq rose 0.35%.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they now plan to test the most promising of its four vaccine candidates on up to 30,000 participants in trials set for the U.S. and Europe.

No serious adverse effects were reported in the study, Pfizer said, but the drugmaker noted the treatment hasn't been cleared for broader use by health authorities.

If regulators ultimately approve the drug, the two companies plan to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of the year, and "at least" another 1.2 billion by the end of 2021, Pfizer said.

Stocks had looked as if they would open lower Wednesday after accelerating coronavirus infections and renewed warnings about a resurgence of the virus put markets in a cautious mood as the third quarter began.

A private payrolls report that came in lower than expected also put investors on the back foot Wednesday.

U.S. private payrolls rose by 2.369 million in June, slightly lower than economists' estimates of 2.5 million. The employment data from ADP are a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report, which will be released Thursday ahead of the long Indepedence Day weekend.

Stocks on Tuesday finished their best quarter since 1998 with solid gains following a steep decline in the first quarter after the coronavirus pandemic caused the U.S. economy to tumble.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% on Tuesday, bringing its gain for the quarter to nearly 20%. The Dow posted its best quarterly gain since 1987. The Nasdaq had its best quarter since 1999.

Katerina Simonetti, senior portfolio manager at UBS Private Wealth Management in Philadelphia, said Wall Street should be ready for continued uncertainty as the third quarter begins.

"The recent increase in the numbers of reported Covid-19 cases has resulted in considerable market uncertainty," Simonetti said. "Further market decline cannot be ruled out."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, told a Senate panel Tuesday that new cases of the virus in the United States could rise to 100,000 a day if behaviors don’t change.

“The numbers speak for themselves. I’m very concerned. I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci said. “Clearly we are not in total control right now.”