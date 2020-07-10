Stocks Fluctuate as Gilead Says Virus Treatment Reduces Mortality Risk

Stocks fluctuate Friday as new data from Gilead Sciences touts the effectiveness of the drugmaker's developing coronavirus treatment.

Stocks fluctuated Friday as new data from Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report touted the effectiveness of the drugmaker's developing coronavirus treatment as the number of new infections in the U.S. surged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points, or 0.04%, to 25,716, the S&P 500 rose 0.04% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.14%.

Gilead said Friday that patients treated with remdesivir, an investigational antiviral for the treatment of Covid-19, showed improved recoveries in a Phase III study, with a 62% reduction in mortality rates.

The stock rose nearly 2%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at an all-time high Thursday but the Dow and S&P 500 declined as another record for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. cast doubts on a speedy recovery for the economy.

“The market is concerned about the uptick in cases globally,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. “Money is funneling into perceived safe areas of the market like tech, which should hold up broader indexes to a degree.”

Investors on Friday were moving to the relative safety of government bonds as Wall Street continued to track the Covid-19 resurgence and its impact of the global economic recovery. The yield on the 10-year Treasury traded at 0.58%, the lowest since April.

The number of confirmed global cases of the coronavirus has risen to 12,294,117, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths increased to 555,531.

The U.S. has 3,118,168 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 133,291, also the most in the world.

The United States reported about 60,000 cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record for the sixth time in 10 days, according to a database compiled by The New York Times.

Crude prices fell Friday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand forecast but warned that a resurgence of the virus was “casting a shadow over the outlook.”

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 2.22% to $38.74 a barrel.