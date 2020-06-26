Dow Declines as U.S. Coronavirus Cases Set Daily Record

Concerns grow that portions of the U.S. economy could be shuttered amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Stocks fell Friday as the United States set a record for the number of new coronavirus infections and worries grew that portions of the economy could be shuttered amid a resurgence of the virus.

Consumer spending in the U.S. during May rose by a record 8.2% but came in lower than economists' expectations. Household outlays had fallen by the most on record in April, according to the Commerce Department. Incomes fell by 4.2% after April saw a record spike, a result of the household relief payments distributed by the U.S. government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 197 points, or 0.77%, to 25,548, the S&P 500 declined 0.42% and the Nasdaq was down 0.27%.

Bank stocks traded lower Friday after the Federal Reserve told the biggest U.S. banks they will have their dividends capped and they can’t resume buybacks through at least the third quarter because of economic uncertainties caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report had helped stocks stage a late-session surge Thursday after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved changes to rules that would free up capital for banks and allow them to make large investments into venture capital and similar funds.

JPMorgan shares fell 4% Friday and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report was down nearly 5%.

The U.S. has 2,422,312 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 124,415, also the most in the world.

Infections rose across the U.S. on Thursday by more than 39,800, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic and higher than the previous peak on April 24. Florida, California, Arizona and Texas account for almost half of all new cases, according to Bloomberg.

Texas halted additional phases of the state’s reopening as coronavirus cases have surged and hospitalizations have soared, 55 days after allowing businesses to reopen.

“We reopened too early,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “Masks alone are not going to be adequate.”

Nike (NKE) - Get Report shares declined Friday after the world's biggest sports apparel company posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss as store closures linked to the global coronavirus pandemic hammered sales in Europe and North America.