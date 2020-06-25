Dow Pares Losses but Remains Lower on Virus Worries, High Jobless Claims

Stocks fall for a second straight session on worries lockdowns could be reimposed as new coronavirus cases surge.

Stocks fell for a second straight session Thursday, a day after Wall Street posted its worst day in two weeks on worries lockdowns could be reimposed amid a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States.

A worse-than-forecast jobless claims report also kept stocks in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 42 points, or 0.17%, to 25,403, the S&P 500 declined 0.28% and the Nasdaq fell 0.45%.

U.S. infections have risen by more than 34,500 for two consecutive days, putting the country on pace to match the rate of infection recorded in the final weeks of April, when the pandemic was at its peak. States like Florida and Texas hit records for infections.

The U.S. has 2,381,369 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 121,979, also the most in the world.

Stocks got hammered Wednesday as virus cases spiked, renewing investors' fears that a hoped-for economic recovery from the pandemic could take longer than anticipated.

"We believe investors should prepare for continued volatility as the stock market digests the continued increase in Covid-19 infection rates and the impressive rally from the March 23 market lows," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas.

"Although the summer typically brings seasonal weakness for stocks, the increased uncertainty regarding a potential second wave in Covid-19 cases coupled with a resurgence in tariff threats will only exacerbate volatility within the coming weeks and months," Smith added.

The number of Americans seeking and receiving unemployment benefits was near 1.5 million again last week as businesses continue to struggle with reopening and rehiring after more than three months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.48 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended June 20, down slightly from the revised 1.5 million claims for the week earlier. Economists had expected jobless claims of 1.325 million.

Gross domestic product in the U.S. contracted 5% in the first quarter, according to the final estimate from the Commerce Department, as consumer spending was weaker than expected.

"Broadly speaking, the economic data that was released earlier (Thursday) was a mixed bag. The declines in GDP and personal consumption were close to what surveys were expecting so in some ways it feels like a win," said Brian Price, head of investments for Commonwealth Financial Group. "However, we’re still seeing notable contraction so it’s hard to imagine that the market is going to be overly enthused and move higher as a result of this data."