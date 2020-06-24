Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Slide 2% or More on Coronavirus Spike

Several U.S. states, including Florida, Texas and California, see severe spikes in new coronavirus cases.

A sharp slide in stocks Wednesday was gaining momentum as several U.S. states experienced severe spikes in new coronavirus cases.

With Florida, Arizona, Texas and California reporting new daily records of infections, investors have been growing increasingly worried that plans to reopen stalled economies could be curtailed to halt the spread of the virus, slowing the pace of recovery.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for 2020 global GDP again, this time estimating a contraction of 4.9%. In April, the IMF estimated a decline of 3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 682 points, or 2.61%, to 25,473, the S&P 500 declined 2.47% and the Nasdaq was sliding 2.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday.

“The recent acceleration in infections has rekindled concern that governments will be forced to shut down their economies once again, squandering the chance for the much-hoped-for economic bounce back,” said Prakash Sapal, senior economist for ING.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, told lawmakers that the rising infection and hospitalization trend was "disturbing," but said neither he nor his colleagues were asked to slow the pace of testing by White House officals.

Texas recorded more than 5,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily toll, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, who said he didn’t want to backtrack on reopening the state but urged residents to take greater precautions, saying people shouldn’t go out unless absolutely necessary.

“The safest place for you is at home,” Abbott said, The Wall Street Journal reported.

California also reported more than 5,000 new cases and hospitalizations in the state hit a record of 3,700.

The U.S. has 2,348,956 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to 121,279, also the most in the world.

Also denting sentiment was a possible resurfacing of trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

The U.S. has been weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., according to Bloomberg, which cited a notice published late Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the European Union, which is working on plans to reopen the 27-member European Union on July 1, reportedly could keep out American travelers this summer.