Stock Futures Gain On August Retail Sales Surprise, Oil Prices Ease

The latest health check on the U.S. recovery indicated mixed results, with surprising solid retail sales but an unwelcome increase in weekly jobless claims.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed ahead of a key reading of U.S. retail sales as investors continue to question the pace of strength of the post-pandemic recovery.

Asia stocks fall for a fourth consecutive session amid a broad-based China slowdown and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on corporate profitability.

Oil and gas prices ease in overnight trading, but remain elevated enough to spark questions over profit margins and inflation inputs heading into the final months of the year.

U.S. equity futures suggest a mixed open on Wall Street following August retail sales and weekly jobless claims data.

Wall Street futures pared earlier declines heading into the start of trading Thursday as investors reacted to a surprisingly solid reading of August retail sales and an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims.

August retail sales rose 0.7% from the previous month to a collective $618.7 billion, the Commerce Department said, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.8% decline, and 15.1% higher from the COVID-hit period last year.

Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, rose by 20,000 to 332,000 for the period ending on September 11.

Asia shares fell for a fourth consecutive session overnight, pulled lower by concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy and Beijing's broadening crackdown on corporate profitability. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 booked a solid early gain on the back of higher travel stocks and expanding vaccination rates, with further support coming from a welcome easing in overnight energy prices.

In the U.S., weekly jobless claims figures before the opening bell, as well as August retail sales figures may help define market direction, although investors will also track developments in House Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget proposal, particularly as it relates to any increase in the headline corporate tax rate.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are moving in-and-out of positive territory, but indicating a modest 22 point opening bell dip while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 4 point bump to the downside. Nasdaq Composite futures are set for a 45 point fall as benchmark 10-year note yields rise to 1.328% following the better-than-expected retail sales data.

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report shares lead pre-market gainers with a 2.2% jump after the video game makers said the delay of its flagship 'Battlefield 2042' won't dent its full year sales forecast.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report was also moving higher, rising 1.7% to $58.55 each, after the network equipment maker outlined plans to generate a greater portion of its revenues from software and subscription sales.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report was active, as well, falling 3% to a four-month low of $107.45 as analysts at Piper Sandler cut their rating on the plant-based food maker to 'underweight' from 'neutral' and slashed its price target by $25 to $120 per share.

Oil prices were also active, with U.S. crude prices testing $73 a barrel, after Energy Department data yesterday showed a bigger-than-expected 6.4 million decline in domestic stockpiles and Gulf drillers and refiners move slowly back to full capacity following damage and evacuations linked to Hurricanes Nicholas and Ida.

WTI crude futures for October delivery were marked 39 cents lower from last night's close at $72.22 per barrel while Brent crude contracts for November, the global benchmark, fell 36 cents to trade at $75.11 per barrel.

Natural Gas prices were also lower, with futures prices easing from the highest level in more than seven years to trade at $5.31 per million British thermal units amid a 36% post-Ida surge tied to hotter summer weather and soaring air conditioning demand.