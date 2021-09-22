Stock Futures Gain On Partial Evergrande Debt Deal, Fed Taper Decision Looms

Wall Street futures booked solid early gains Wednesday as China Evergrande cut a deal on some of its looming debt payments ahead of today's Fed rate decision.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks move higher as reports of a partial debt deal with China Evergrande soothe contagion fears.

Federal Reserve meeting looms as investors await clues as to the timing and structure of any tapering plans.

House lawmakers pass a debt ceiling suspension bill that is unlikely to move through the Senate, sharpening focus on the September 30 deadline.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open on Wall Street ahead of existing home sales data at 10:00 am Eastern time and the Fed statement at 2:00 PM Eastern time.

Wall Street futures booked solid early gains Wednesday ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision later in the session as global markets found support from news of a potential solution to some of China Evergrande's debt woes.



Evergrande, the indebted China-based property group on the edge of bankruptcy, said it struck a deal with creditors over a $36 million payment due on a yuan-denominated bond Thursday. The group also owes a $47.5 million payment on a separate note on the same day.

A $90 billion liquidity injection from the People's Bank of China, amid the re-opening of stock markets following two days of Autumn holiday celebrations, also suggests Beijing remains vigilant ahead of tomorrow's debt payment deadlines.

The Evergrande breakthrough, alongside the passage of a bill by House lawmakers to fund the government through to December 3, while suspending the debt ceiling until the end of next year, gave stocks an early boost heading into a Wednesday session that will be dominated by the Fed decision at 2:00 PM Eastern time.

Analysts aren't expecting a full-throated indication of change to the Fed's myriad support levers -- either for the financial markets or the broader economy -- but instead are looking for suggestions as to when the central bank will begin slowing the pace, otherwise known as tapering, of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

That aspect of the Fed's decision-making process is crucial in that it marks the first in a series of steps that will likely lead to increases in the base Fed Funds rate, which currently sits at a record low range of between 0% and 0.25%.

"A formal tapering announcement is unlikely today, given the ongoing Delta COVID wave and the standoff over the debt ceiling, but it seems reasonable to expect Chair Powell to drop some pretty unsubtle hints that a decision in November is a good bet," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 210 point opening bell gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 23 move to the upside.

Nasdaq Composite futures are set for a more modest 55 point gain as benchmark 10-year note yields hold at 1.328%.

FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report shares were a notable pre-market mover, slumping 6.45% to $235.80 each after the world's biggest package delivery group trimmed its full-year profit forecast following weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings linked to soaring wage costs.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report shares were also in focus as it boosted its bid for Entain to around $22.4 billion, but faces a potential legal challenge from the London-based gaming giant's U.S. joint-venture partner, MGM Resorts International. (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report.

Away from equities, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower at $93.20 as risk sentiment improved following reports of the Evergrande debt deal.

Oil prices were also active, with the weaker dollar and data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a surprise 1.6 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks providing an overnight boost to prices.

WTI crude futures for November delivery were marked $1.06 from last night's close at $71.55 per barrel while Brent crude contracts for November, the global benchmark, rose 98 cents to trade at $75.34 per barrel.