Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data, Apple iPhone 13 Launch In Focus

Markets are braced for a key reading of August inflation at 8:30 am Eastern time that comes just days ahead of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed heading into a critical reading of U.S. inflation just one week ahead of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

CPI data could show price pressures easing in August, but factory gate inflation continues to hit new records amid supply chain disruptions and input cost increases.

China locks down the industrial city of Xiamen amid a new COVID outbreak, while Japan says more than 50% of its citizens have been fully vaccinated.

Apple will unveil a new iPhone 13 later today following a security embarrassment traced to a cyber surveillance firm based in Israel.

Oil hits six-weeks highs as Hurricane Nicholas pounds the Texas coast on its path towards the city of Houston.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly firmer open on Wall Street ahead of August inflation data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures edged higher again Tuesday, following the snapping of six-day losing streak for the Dow and the S&P 500 last night, as investors hunker down for a key reading of August inflation prior to the opening bell.

With companies from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report to Macy's M to 3M Co. (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report cautioning on the impact of supply chain disruptions and rising input costs, factory gate inflation is holding at the highest levels in 13 years. Consumer prices, as well, have been soaring past forecasts to the fastest in a decade, putting added pressure on the Federal Reserve's narrative that they'll begin to ease over the first few months of 2022.

A hot August reading could compel the Fed to announce the tapering the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as early as next week, while a cooling of inflation pressures could give Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues another month or two of breathing room to monitor incoming data and the pace of domestic COVID infections.

That said, the world's biggest fund managers appear less concerned about tapering, according to Bank of America's benchmark September survey, and more focused on slowing growth, muted corporate profits and the potential for negative inflation some time next year.

Thus, with CPI data due at 8:30 am Eastern time, and reports noting lockdown orders for the Chinese industrial city of Xiamen amid a new COVID outbreak, investors are taking few risks heading into the start of trading.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 25 point opening bell gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point boost. Nasdaq Composite futures are set for a 5 point dip.

Oil prices were also moving higher, taking Brent crude prices to a fresh six-week peak, as Hurricane Nicholas looks to add further disruption to drilling installations in the Gulf of Mexico, following damage from Hurricane Ida, as it makes landfall along the Texas coastline.

Brent contracts for November delivery, the global benchmark, were last seen 37 cents higher at $73.87 per barrel while WTI futures for October added 33 cents to $70.78 per barrel.

Staying in the sector, Chevron Corp. (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report shares edged higher Tuesday after the group said it will triple its capital investment plans over the coming years, while reaffirming its near-term cash flow forecasts, as the oil major accelerates its transition to lower carbon businesses amid reports of an activist investor challenge.

Apple shares were also active, rising 0.2% to $149.83 each after it suffered a significant iPhone security embarrassment just hours ahead of its flagship product launch event in Cupertino, California, that was traced to an Israeli cyber surveillance firm.

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report shares moved lower, however, after the cloud computing and software group posted weaker-than-expected first quarter sales that offset solid profits and a firm near-term outlook.

Cloud services and license revenues, its key growth driver, rose 6% to $7.4 billion, but didn't assuage investor concerns that cloud rivals like Microsoft and Amazon are taking some of Oracle's hoped-for market share.

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report shares were marked 1.84% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $87.25 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a six-month gain of around 30%.

Away from the U.S., European stocks edged lower heading into the start of trading on Wall Street, with luxury goods stocks leading declines amid concerns for China growth linked to the latest COVID outbreak in the Fujian province.

Asia stocks, in fact, slipped 0.31% lower heading into the final hours of trading, although Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a fresh 1990 high of 30.670.10 points after the government unveiled data showing that more than half of the country's 126 million people have been fully vaccinated.